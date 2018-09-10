Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Romanian official : US can help Eastern EU members develop

September 10, 2018 10:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian official says the U.S. needs to have a strong presence in Eastern Europe before a summit on boosting development in the region.

Romania’s presidency hosts the 12-member Three Seas Initiative on Sept. 17-18 where officials will discuss 40 regional government-approved projects that aim to boost interconnectivity in transportation, energy and the digital fields.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry will join regional leaders including Polish President Andrzej Duda and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Presidential foreign policy adviser Bogdan Aurescu told The Associated Press on Monday that the underlying goal is to reduce the economic gap between EU members in the West and East, saying the entire bloc and the U.S. “need to be more present in the region.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech