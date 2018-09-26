Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Russian lawmakers vote to back controversial pension bill

September 26, 2018 7:21 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of the Russian parliament has given its preliminary approval for a controversial bill that raises the eligibility ages for pensions, which has caused an outrage in Russian society.

The government’s plan to raise the retirement ages for men and women by five years has irked Russians from all political factions. Older Russians fear they won’t live long enough to collect benefits while younger generations are worried that keeping people in the workforce longer will limit their own employment opportunities.

The State Duma on Wednesday voted to adopt the second reading of the bill, raising the pension age to 65 years for men and 60 years for women.

The bill still has to pass a third reading, go to the upper house of parliament and get signed by the president.

