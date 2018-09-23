Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian opposition candidate on track to win regional vote

September 23, 2018 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Partial results in a regional election in Russia’s Far East show an opposition candidate has beaten the incumbent governor by a wide margin.

The official tally on the Central Election Commission’s website showed on Sunday that incumbent Vyacheslav Shport was trailing 40 percent behind opposition candidate Sergei Furgal, with 90 percent of the votes counted.

The tally so far in the Khabarovsk region, which borders China, comes one week after an opposition candidate for governor in the neighboring Primorye region mounted protests following widespread reports of vote-rigging in favor of the Kremlin candidate. Election authorities ended up canceling the vote results over the reports and called for a new vote.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech