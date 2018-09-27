Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian parliament backs controversial pension bill

September 27, 2018 7:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of the Russian parliament has adopted a controversial bill that raises the eligibility ages for state pensions.

The measure to raise the retirement ages for men and women by five years, proposed by President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread protests and irked Russians from across the political spectrum.

The State Duma on Thursday voted to adopt the third and final reading of the bill, raising the pension age to 65 years for men and 60 years for women. The bill will now come up to a vote at the Federation Council and will need the president’s vetting after that.

Older Russians fear they won’t live long enough to collect benefits, while younger generations are worried that the move will limit their own employment opportunities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech