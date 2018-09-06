Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
South Africa to probe state dealings with German firm SAP

September 6, 2018 8:05 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ramped up an anti-corruption drive, authorizing an investigation of alleged wrongdoing in the national water department’s dealings with German software firm SAP.

Ramaphosa’s office said Thursday that new inquiries will look into public and private sector involvement in the awarding of tenders and contracts.

It says the water and sanitation department will be investigated for “alleged serious maladministration and unlawful expenditure of public money” for IT services from SAP.

The presidency says investigators will also probe “any improper or unlawful conduct” by SAP. The investigation will focus on the period from January 2015 to now.

Separately, a commission is probing allegations of widespread corruption under the government of former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa became president after Zuma resigned in February amid growing national outrage.

