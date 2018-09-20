Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Dozens dead after ferry sinks on Lake Victoria

September 20, 2018 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Latest on capsized ferry in Tanzania (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

A regional official in Tanzania says 44 people are confirmed dead after a ferry sank on Lake Victoria. 

John Mongella, the commissioner of Mwanza, says 37 people have been rescued after Thursday’s capsizing. 

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He cannot say how many people were on board until the search and rescue operation is over.

Rescue efforts have been suspended until daybreak Friday.

___

6:20 p.m.

A government agency in Tanzania says a passenger ferry has capsized on Lake Victoria while carrying an unknown number of people.

The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency, which is in charge of servicing the vessels, confirms in a statement Thursday that the MV Nyerere was involved in an accident but gives no further details.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

It says rescue efforts are underway.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech