Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami

September 30, 2018 4:33 pm
 
7 min read
Share       

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on a powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the mass grave it is digging in the city of Palu for earthquake and tsunami victims will hold at least 300 bodies.

Agency chief Willem Rampangilei says the grave will be 10 meters by 100 meters (33 feet by 330 feet) in size, and can be expanded if needed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He said the workers would continue digging the grave Sunday night.

It was not immediately known when the mass burial would take place, but Rampangilei said “this must be done as soon as possible for health and religious reasons.”

The majority of Palu’s inhabitants are Muslim.

___

9:10 p.m.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency says it has rescued a survivor from the ruins of the Roa-Roa Hotel in the city of Palu, which was hit hard by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

The agency released images of a 25-year-old woman it identified as Fitri, who it said was pulled out of the rubble at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The agency released several images of the woman lying on an orange plastic stretcher, covered in a white blanket.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake created a tsunami that formed a wall of water as high as 6 meters (20 feet) on Friday evening. More than 830 people have been confirmed dead, but officials fear the death toll could climb much higher.

___

7:45 p.m.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo says rescue teams are having difficulty recovering victims from the massive earthquake and tsunami because of a shortage of heavy equipment.

He says authorities are deploying more heavy machinery that he hopes will arrive Sunday night so emergency workers can help recover more victims on Monday.

During a visit to the hard-hit city of Palu on Sulawesi island, Jokowi said there are also shortages of fuel, electricity and food, since most shops shut down in the wake of the tragedy.

He said the government is flying in supplies by air, and urged residents of Palu to remain there to help the region recover as soon as possible.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake created a tsunami that formed a wall of water as high as 6 meters (20 feet) on Friday evening. More than 830 people have been confirmed dead, but officials fear the death toll could climb much higher.

___

7:25 p.m.

Rescue crews are working to free a 15-year-old girl trapped under concrete in her house after it collapsed on her family during the earthquake that spawned a tsunami on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

Unable to move her legs under the heavy concrete rubble, Nurul Istikharah was trapped beside her dead mother and niece in a village in the hard-hit city of Palu. Rescuers struggled Sunday to control water from a leaking pipe, fearing the girl may drown.

Istikharah was unconscious during part of the effort to free her, but rescuers continued to talk to her to try to keep her awake. Others offered her food and water.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake created a tsunami that formed a wall of water as high as 6 meters (20 feet) on Friday evening. More than 830 people have been confirmed dead, but officials fear the death toll could climb much higher.

___

5:35 p.m.

Pope Francis has led the faithful in prayer for the people of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi hit by a strong earthquake and tsunami.

The pope offered a prayer after the traditional Sunday blessing for the “unfortunately numerous” dead, the injured and for those who lost their homes and jobs. He said that “God consoles them and supports the efforts of those who are working to bring aid.”

More than 830 people have been confirmed dead in the earthquake and tsunami, but officials fear the death toll could climb much higher. Several large coastal towns remain cut off by damaged roads and downed communication lines.

___

4:45 p.m.

A village chief says 100 to 200 people could be buried under the debris of a residential complex in the Indonesian city of Palu that was badly damaged in the deadly earthquake that spawned a tsunami and devastated the region.

Rahmansyah, the village chief, says many bodies have already been pulled from the rubble and 90 people are reportedly missing. Access to the area is extremely difficult due to damaged roads, preventing search and rescue teams from reaching the area until Sunday afternoon.

Like many Indonesians, Rahmansyah uses one name.

There are about 800 people living in the area, and all of the houses were destroyed by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that spawned the tsunami.

The quake hit central Sulawesi island on Friday, creating a tsunami that reached as high as 6 meters (20 feet). More than 830 people have been confirmed dead, most of them in Palu.

4:10 p.m.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has arrived in the region devastated by a deadly earthquake and tsunami.

Jokowi said Sunday in the hard-hit Sulawesi island city of Palu that the city’s airport “is not 100 percent ready for landing.”

He said, “There are many challenges. We have to do many things soon, but the condition does not allow us to do so.”

Some 821 people died in Palu from the magnitude 7.5 quake and tsunami that struck the area on Friday. Another 11 people are confirmed dead in the regency of Donggala.

___

3:10 p.m.

Indonesia’s disaster agency says a mass burial will be held in the city of Palu, which was slammed by an earthquake-spawned tsunami that killed at least 832 people.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman of the national disaster mitigation agency, told a news conference Sunday that the burial will be held for health reasons.

He also said 61 foreigners were in Palu at the time of the disaster, and most have been accounted for. But one South Korean is believed to be trapped in the ruins of the Roa-Roa Hotel, where some 50 others are believed to be trapped under rubble. Three visitors from France and one from Malaysia are missing. The survivors will be evacuated to the Sulawesi island city of Makassar.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake spawned the deadly tsunami on Friday evening.

___

2:50 p.m.

Indonesia’s disaster agency says the death toll from an earthquake and tsunami that devastated part of the island of Sulawesi has climbed to 832.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman of the national disaster mitigation agency, told a news conference Sunday that 821 of those killed were in the hard-hit city of Palu. He said another 11 people were killed in the regency of Donggala.

He says access to Donggala, as well as the regencies of Sigi and Parigi Moutong, is still limited and there are no comprehensive reports from those areas.

He says: “The death is believed to be still increasing since many bodies were still under the wreckage while many have not able to be reached.”

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake spawned the deadly tsunami on Friday evening.

___

11:15 a.m.

Looters are stealing items from a shopping mall badly damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in the hard-hit Indonesian city of Palu in central Sulawesi as search and rescue efforts continue for trapped victims. 

An Associated Press photographer saw items being carried off from inside the collapsed mall Sunday. Residents were also seen making their way back to badly damaged homes to try to pick through whatever belongings they could salvage to take away. 

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake spawned a deadly tsunami on Friday evening, killing more than 400.  

___

11 a.m.

Rescuers are scrambling to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings where voices could be heard screaming for help after a massive earthquake that spawned a deadly tsunami in Indonesia two days ago.

The head of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency Muhammad Syaugi told local online media Detik.com that he could hear people calling out from the collapsed eight-story Roa-Roa Hotel in Palu.

He said there could be 50 people trapped inside.

The death stood at 405 on Sunday, but that was expected to rise as rescuers made it to hard-to-reach areas on the island of Sulawesi.

Hundreds of people were injured in Friday’s disaster and hospitals, damaged by the magnitude 7.5 quake, were overwhelmed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Resource Center

Resource Center

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Resource Center

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Resource Center

Rob Davies

ROB DAVIES – CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER – VION

Mr. Rob Davies is ViON’s Executive Vice President of Operations responsible for ViON's Solution Development, Cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Services offerings, Professional Services, Managed Services, and Support Services.

Josh Epstein

JOSH EPSTEIN – CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER - KAMINARIO

Mr. Josh Epstein has over 20 years’ experience in technology marketing and strategy roles. At Kaminario, Josh is responsible for developing the company’s brand, driving global marketing programs, and telling the Kaminario story.

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Blog Updates

Magazines

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

Video

Download Now

Expert Edition: Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation

Resource Center

Resource Center

Resource Center

Your Host

Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Sundays @ 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Wednesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host Gigi Schumm

Women of Washington host Gigi Schumm welcomes Washington's most ambitious and influential female executives - role models for the next generation - to share their life lessons and secrets to success.

Contact Gigi via email at gigischumm@gmail.com or producer Steff Thomas at sthomas@federalnewsnetwork.com

Subscribe to Women of Washington’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Host Allen Scott

Host Allen Scott

Ready To Prime was created to provide a road map for those interested in going after a piece of the small business pie but still unsure of the correct path to take. The program is part news, part information but all small business.

Columbia Technology Partners (CTP) is a management IT company specializing in systems integration, security, mobile and cloud development. Fort Mead has been our primary place of performance but we’re always looking to grow. Contact us at www.ctp-web.com. CTP is a service disabled veteran woman owned small business based in Columbia, Maryland.

Mondays @ 1 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tuesdays @ 11 a.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Mondays @ Noon

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

ASK THE CIO

THURSDAYS 10 A.M. & 2 P.M.

Each week, Jason Miller interviews federal agency chief information officers about directives, challenges and successes.
Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

On DoD

WEDNESDAYS, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Each week, Defense Reporter Jared Serbu speaks with the managers of the federal government's largest department. Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

CYBER CHAT

Cyber Chat with Sean Kelley is a monthly show featuring interviews with experts in IT and Information Security discussing the latest trends and hottest cyber topics and challenges impacting the federal community. Subscribe on iTunes or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 09, 2018 Close Change YTD
L Income 20.0398 -0.0165 2.96%
L 2020 27.6436 -0.0408 3.52%
L 2030 31.8029 -0.1069 4.96%
L 2040 34.7146 -0.1438 5.50%
L 2050 20.1535 -0.0978 5.99%
G Fund 15.8818 0.0052 2.12%
F Fund 17.7060 0.0274 (1.48%)
C Fund 41.1180 -0.0625 10.54%
S Fund 51.5147 -0.4813 10.85%
I Fund 29.4490 -0.3676 (1.06%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 The CyberMaryland Conference 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president

Today in History

1888: Washington Monument opens to the public