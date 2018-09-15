Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey union official: Airport construction workers detained

September 15, 2018 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISTANBUL (AP) — A trade union leader says police in Turkey have rounded up hundreds of construction workers at Istanbul’s new airport after they staged a protest denouncing poor working conditions.

Arzu Cerkezoglu, head of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, or DISK, told The Associated Press that more than 500 workers were detained Saturday from their sleeping quarters at the construction site. She said the workers were being questioned at several police stations in Istanbul.

Media reports said police used tear gas at the construction site on Friday to break up a protest by the workers who were demanding better conditions, including improved safety at the site.

The new airport, one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s major construction projects, is scheduled to open on Oct. 29.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech