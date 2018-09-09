Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK says it will nab poisoning suspects if they leave Russia

September 9, 2018 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister says the U.K. will nab two men accused of using a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury if they ever set foot outside Russia.

Britain has charged two alleged agents of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency in absentia with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Britain blames the Russian state for the attack, a claim Moscow denies.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the GRU “gets its orders from the highest level of the Russian government.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Javid acknowledged that in Russia the men were beyond the reach of British law. But, he told the BBC, “if they ever step out the Russian Federation, Britain and its allies will get them and we will bring them to prosecution.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech