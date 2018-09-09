Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN rights commissioner blasts Egypt’s 75 death sentences

September 9, 2018 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. human rights commissioner says it will be an “irreversible miscarriage of justice” if the death sentences issued by an Egyptian court against 75 people, including top Muslim Brotherhood leaders, are carried out.

In a Sunday statement, Michelle Bachelet voiced concern over the sentences passed the previous day along with 47 life sentences in a case involving 739 defendants from a 2013 sit-in protest by supporters of an Islamist president ousted by the military.

She said the defendants were tried en masse and not permitted individual legal representation or to present evidence in their defense. The prosecution, she added, did not provide sufficient evidence to prove individual guilt.

The 739 faced charges ranging from murder and property damage to inciting violence.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Their sentences can be appealed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech