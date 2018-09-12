Listen Live Sports

US targets Libyan militia leader with sanctions

September 12, 2018 11:23 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on the leader of a militia in Libya for attacks on the country’s oil facilities.

The U.S. says Ibrahim Jadhran (ib-rah-heem jud-raan)’s attacks “robbed the Libyan people of billions of dollars in oil revenue.”

Wednesday’s action is part of a push to take forceful action against “rogue criminals and militia forces who undermine peace and security.” It blocks any property that Jadhran may have in the U.S. and prohibits Americans from doing business with him.

The North African nation has been in turmoil since an uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed longtime ruler Moammar Gaddafi (moo-ah-mahr gah-daf-ee).

Treasury says Jadhran has sought control of key oil terminals in Libya’s northeast and his attacks have hurt oil exports.

