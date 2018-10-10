Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

10 years on, NATO says Georgia will one day join

October 3, 2018 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Georgia will one day join the alliance, 10 years after the military organization first promised the former Soviet Republic it would become a member.

After chairing talks in Brussels on Wednesday between Georgian and NATO defense ministers, Stoltenberg said that “NATO’s door remains open.”

He called on Russia to end its recognition of breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia “and to withdraw its forces from these regions of Georgia.”

Stoltenberg said the allies “encourage Georgia to continue along the path of reform.”

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Russian forces entered Georgia in August 2008, a few months after NATO leaders first promised the country it would join, along with Ukraine.

Russia’s prime minister warned in July that any attempt by NATO to incorporate Georgia could trigger a “horrible” new conflict.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor