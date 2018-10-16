Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
About 200 migrants wade across river into Greece from Turkey

October 16, 2018 7:59 am
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say about 200 migrants have crossed into Greece from the northeastern land border with Turkey, an unusually large number of arrivals in that area in a single morning.

Police said the migrants were mostly families with children and were found early Tuesday after making their way to the side of a road near a local highway. They told authorities they had waded across the Evros River running along the border because the water level was low.

There was no immediate information on their nationalities or how many children were among the group. Police sent buses to pick up the new arrivals and transport them to police stations to be registered.

Authorities have reported an increase in the number of people crossing the Greek-Turkish land border in recent months.

