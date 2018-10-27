Listen Live Sports

Albania’s interior minister resigns, new nominee chosen

October 27, 2018 3:38 am
 
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says the country’s interior minister has resigned.

Writing in his Twitter page Saturday, Prime Minister Edi Rama said he had accepted Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj’s resignation, without giving any explanation.

Rama then nominated Sander Lleshi, a former military official, for the post. Lleshi must be approved by the president and parliament before getting the job. Rama said Lleshi will “bring new positive energy.”

Fighting organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption are the top priorities for Albania, which is looking to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union next year.

Xhafaj is expected to issue a statement later.

