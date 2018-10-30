American missionary killed amid fighting in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The director of a hospital in northwestern Cameroon says an American missionary from Indiana has died after being caught in the crossfire of bullets not intended for him.

Kingue Thomson Njie, director of the Bamenda regional hospital, said Charles Trumann Wesco was shot in the head when he was in his car early Tuesday. Njie says Wesco died after all attempts were made to save his life.

He told The Associated Press that Wesco’s wife and children were still in Bamenda. It was unclear if any of them were harmed.

Bamenda is in the restive English-speaking region where armed separatists have been fighting to create an independent state. Fighting between armed groups and the military is ongoing.

Advertisement

Local governor Deben Tchoffo said armed groups staged attacks in Bamenda to stop a university reopening.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.