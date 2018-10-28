Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Animals removed from Albanian zoo over malnourishment fears

October 28, 2018 12:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities forced their way into a private zoo on Sunday and removed 12 animals because of fears that they were malnourished.

Police and conservation officials pried open the main gate at the Safari Zoo Park in Mbrostar, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital, Tirana. The zoo had been closed by owners after criticism emerged about the treatment of its animals.

Veterinarians from Four Paws, an international animal welfare charity, sedated 12 animals — three lions, a bear, a waterbuck, four deer, a fox, a zebra and a turtle — and transported them to Tirana’s public zoo.

They couldn’t find the turtle until late afternoon, according to Four Paws spokesman Martin Bauer.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bauer said that they will try to relocate the animals to sanctuaries — “three lions to our big cat center FELIDA in the Netherlands and the three-legged bear to our Bear Sanctuary Muritz in Germany.”

They will also work on solutions to take the remaining animals to other places, but only after the animals regain their health at Tirana zoo park, something which may take weeks.

Albania’s environment and tourism ministry said it took the animals because their living quarters were too cramped and some were sick.

Zoo owners have denied that the animals were sick or malnourished. Their lawyer, Elvis Sulejmani, said they had filled out all the necessary documentation for the animals, and complained that authorities illegally took possession of the animals without a court verdict.

___

Follow Llazar Semini on twitter: https://twitter.com/lsemini

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory