Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Armenian PM candidate gets 0 votes, as intended

October 24, 2018 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s parliament has failed to choose a new prime minister, with deputies casting zero votes for the only candidate to bring about an early election.

Nikol Pashinian, who resigned as Armenian prime minister last week, was the only nominee in Wednesday’s vote. Pashinian’s party called in advance for lawmakers to withhold their support.

If parliament twice fails to pick a new head of government within 14 days of a prime minister’s resignation, a snap election must be held.

Pashinian wants an early election because Armenia’s current parliament is dominated by the party that backed his predecessor.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He took office in May after spearheading weeks of protests that forced the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan. The protests drew on widespread anger over unemployment and corruption.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb