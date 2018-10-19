Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

At least 50 people die after train runs over crowd in India

October 19, 2018 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — A Congress party leader says at least 50 people are dead after they were run over by a train in northern India.

Pratap Singh Bajwa says the victims were watching fireworks during a religious festival on Friday. They crowded the rail track on the outskirts of Amritsar, a city in Punjab state.

He says they didn’t see a speeding train coming in their direction and were killed. He says the train didn’t stop after the accident.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers