Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Attacks in Mali kill 2 UN peacekeepers, wound more than 12

October 27, 2018 2:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations mission in Mali says armed men attacked a U.N. camp outside of Timbuktu killing at least two peacekeepers and wounding at least a dozen others.

U.N. Mali mission spokeswoman Myriam Dessables said men in heavily armed vehicles drove up to the camp in the town of Ber, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Timbuktu on Saturday. She said all the peacekeepers affected are from Burkina Faso.

Dessables said a U.N. peacekeeping mission control vehicle also ran over an explosive device Saturday in Konna in Mali’s central Mopti region, wounding four Togolese peacekeepers.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the attacks bear the marks of jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida which are very active in Mali’s northern and central regions.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The U.N. secretary-general condemned the attacks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War