Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Getting better: Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ named top album in UK

October 13, 2018 9:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The Beatles’ psychedelic masterwork “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has been named the most popular British album in history.

The Official Charts Company said Saturday that the band’s 1967 classic is Britain’s favorite album based on physical sales, downloads and streams in the U.K.

The album found the four mates from Liverpool at their most experimental and inventive and includes favorites like “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “A Day in the Life.”

The band by then had stopped touring and was focusing its effort on studio work under the guidance of producer George Martin.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

The album came ahead of Adele’s “21,” which finished second, and the 1995 Oasis album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing