Berlin police investigating suspicious letter to US Embassy

October 25, 2018 11:37 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police said Thursday they are investigating a letter sent to the U.S. Embassy in Berlin from a person who mailed threats and a white powder over the summer that were later determined to be non-harmful.

U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Tamara Sternberg-Greller confirmed the letter was received but wouldn’t give further details.

“We received another suspicious envelope and immediately turned it over to the German police,” she told The Associated Press.

Berlin police spokeswoman Valeska Jakubowski said the embassy recognized the sender as the person behind the previous letters from what was written.

The latest one didn’t contain a threat so it doesn’t appear a crime was committed, Jakubowski said.

The 54-year-old man suspected of mailing the embassy was previously charged with disturbing the peace, she said. The charges were thrown out because he was judged psychologically unfit for trial, Jakubowski said.

Explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats critical of President Donald Trump, discovered on Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, D.C. and several states, have people in the United States one edge.

Jakubowski said there’s no link to the letters the Berlin embassy received.

