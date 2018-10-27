Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

‘Black Day’ observed in Pakistan over contested Kashmir

October 27, 2018 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Kashmiris are observing ‘Black Day’ across Pakistan and other parts of the world including in Pakistan’s zone of the disputed Himalayan region to mark the Indian occupation.

During the day, various social and political organizations rallied to demonstrate against Indian control over Kashmir.

Indian troops entered Kashmir on this day in 1947. The prime minister of the Pakistani zone of Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, said the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated their continued diplomatic and political support for the cause of the Kashmiri people.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India, and both claim it in its entirety. Since 1947, they have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War