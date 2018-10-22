Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Boat sinks off Turkish coast: 2 migrants killed, 20 rescued

October 22, 2018 3:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says coast guards have rescued some 20 people after a boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s Aegean Sea coast. Two of the migrants later died in the hospital.

Anadolu Agency said the boat, believed to be carrying around 30 people, sank early Monday near the resort of Gumbet, near Bodrum. The area is close to the Greek island of Kos.

Anadolu said residents in Gumbet alerted authorities after hearing cries for help and some took part in the rescue operation. Rescue crews were searching the area for more survivors.

There was no immediate detail on the migrants’ nationalities.

Advertisement

Although their numbers have decreased in recent years, migrants still try to cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born