Bridge collapse halts traffic on Trans-Siberia Railway

October 9, 2018 9:34 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A motorway bridge over the Trans-Siberian Railway has collapsed, injuring a truck driver and nearly missing a train that was passing underneath.

Russian officials said the driver of a truck who was crossing the bridge as it collapsed on Tuesday was hospitalized with injuries. They said the accident happened in the city of Svobodny in Russia’s far-eastern Amur region, near the border with China.

The collapse halted traffic on a segment of the 7,000-kilometer-long (4,350-mile) Trans-Siberian Railway, the world’s longest railroad line. The railway links Moscow with Vladivostok.

