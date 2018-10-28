Listen Live Sports

Bus falls into gorge, 17 killed in north Pakistani

October 28, 2018 3:50 pm
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say at least 17 passengers have been killed when a bus fell into a gorge in northern Pakistan.

Officer Abdul Ghafoor said Sunday that the bus was heading to Rawalpindi from Ghiberti in Gilgit Baltistan when it fell into the deep gorge in Kohistan District.

Ghafoor said 17 bodies have been recovered and one woman was left with slight injuries, adding that a lack of communication to the remote area caused delays in rescue efforts.

Police suspected speeding on the slippery road in the mountainous terrain was the cause of the accident.

Such incidents are common in Pakistan where motorists often disregard traffic rules and ignore safety standards.

