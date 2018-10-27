Listen Live Sports

Cameroon police arrest dozens amid anti-government protests

October 27, 2018 12:05 pm
 
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — An official in Cameroon says anti-riot police have arrested at least two dozen people who staged peaceful protests Saturday against the re-election of President Paul Biya.

Territorial administration minister Paul Atanga Nji said among the arrested is a lawyer who represented opposition candidate Maurice Kamto who said he won the Oct. 7 election.

Nji said the government wouldn’t tolerate acts to undermine Cameroon’s security as it prepares to inaugurate 85-year-old Biya for his seventh term in the coming week or so. Cameroon’s constitutional council declared Biya’s win with 71 percent of the votes followed by Kamto with 14 percent.

The government on Friday announced that it had banned all protests and public demonstrations.

Hundreds gathered Saturday and promised to continue demonstrations until Biya, who has led since 1982, leaves power.

