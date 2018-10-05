Listen Live Sports

Car crashes into people outside Berlin cafe; 5 hurt

October 5, 2018 9:10 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A car crashed into a group of people outside a cafe in Berlin on Friday, injuring at least five, German authorities said.

The driver of the car appears to have had health problems, police said. They said there was no indication that it was a terror attack or that the driver otherwise acted intentionally, news agency dpa reported.

The incident happened in the city’s western Charlottenburg district. The car drove onto the pavement, hitting several people who were standing or sitting outside a cafe, and also hitting walls and a van.

At least two people had to be taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They included the driver, who police said may have suffered from a heart attack or stroke, or fainted.

