Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ecuador expels Venezuelan envoy for insult to president

October 18, 2018 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Officials in Ecuador say they’re expelling Venezuela’s ambassador because an official from the neighboring country called its president a “liar.”

The Foreign Ministry office announced its decision Thursday, saying Venezuela’s Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez called Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno a “liar” for alleging that 140 buses leave Venezuela every day carrying migrants to Ecuador.

The rising tensions come as masses of Venezuelans flee a historic crisis that’s led to shortages of food and medicine and crumbling services like electricity and running water.

Officials in Ecuador say they won’t tolerate disrespect from Venezuela and have vowed to continue assisting migrants entering the country.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Many in the international community, including the United States, blame Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro for causing the crisis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers