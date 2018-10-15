Listen Live Sports

Egyptian president arrives in Russia

October 15, 2018 11:12 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has arrived in Russia on a visit expected to further boost ties between the two nations.

Egyptian officials say the visit will enhance economic and trade ties and include discussions to advance the construction of the nuclear plant Russia is building on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will host el-Sissi for two days of talks at his residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi starting Tuesday.

The Russian government said Monday that a draft treaty on partnership and strategic cooperation has been readied for signing after the meeting.

Putin and el-Sissi have developed a close personal rapport and sought to expand bilateral ties, which have strengthened considerably over the past years.

