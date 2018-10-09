Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Elie Wiesel bust unveiled in Romania to mark Holocaust day

October 9, 2018 10:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A bust of Romania-born writer Elie Wiesel has been unveiled in Bucharest on the country’s national Holocaust remembrance day.

The director of Romania’s National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust joined Bucharest’s mayor and the U.S. and Israeli ambassadors for Tuesday’s event in a small square named for Wiesel.

Wiesel and his family were among an estimated 14,000 Jews who were deported to the Auschwitz death camp from a town in northwest Romania in May 1944. His mother and younger sister died there.

In August, anti-Semitic graffiti appeared on the house in Sighetu Marmatiei where Wiesel was born. One stated Wiesel was “in hell with Hitler.”

Advertisement

Wiesel won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 and died in 2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education