The Associated Press
 
France unveils plan to prepare for possible ‘no-deal’ Brexit

October 3, 2018 11:47 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s government has unveiled a bill to get the country ready in case of a “no-deal” Brexit.

The plan would allow the French government to quickly pass emergency measures by decree if needed, as Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29.

European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau said Wednesday that she hopes a successful Brexit agreement is possible. She said that “nevertheless, we must prepare ourselves for all the scenarios, including a no-deal.”

One measure would grant British citizens living in France reciprocal rights along with French citizens in the U.K., while others concern the movement of goods and people.

Loiseau said the bill might change depending on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

France’s plan follows EU recommendations to member states to be prepared for all eventualities.

