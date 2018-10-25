Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

‘French Spiderman’ arrested after scaling London skyscraper

October 25, 2018 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — French urban climber Alain Robert has been arrested after scaling one of London’s tallest buildings.

Robert climbed the 662-foot (202-meter) Heron Tower without ropes or safety gear on Thursday as police cordoned off the building, closed roads and ushered spectators away.

Robert, known as “the French Spiderman,” has climbed many of the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission.

Before Thursday’s climb, he told reporters “I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy, but this is the way it is.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

City of London Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested for “causing public nuisance.”

Commander Karen Baxter criticized Robert for taxing police resources and causing “significant disturbance to local transport and businesses and their staff.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War