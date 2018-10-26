Listen Live Sports

German convicted in Turkey of membership in Kurdish group

October 26, 2018 10:43 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been convicted in Turkey of membership in a banned Kurdish organization and sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the verdict was issued by a Turkish court on Friday, the second day of the trial. Ministry spokesman Christoph Burger told reporters in Berlin that the man, whom he identified as Patrick Kraicker, is receiving consular support.

Burger declined to comment on whether Germany considers the case to be politically motivated.

Turkey accused Kraicker of being a member of the YPG militia, which is linked to the banned Kurdish PKK party.

Supporters deny the allegation and say Kraicker was on a hiking holiday near the Turkish-Syrian border.

