Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German police pump lake dry looking for long-missing woman

October 7, 2018 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Police in northern Germany have started to pump dry a lake hoping they’ll find the remains of a woman who disappeared 25 years ago.

The German news agency dpa reported Sunday that emptying Tietjensee Lake near the city of Bremen would take several days. After that, investigators will look through the muddy lakebed for evidence.

Jutta Fuchs, a young German mother, disappeared in 1993.

A year later, a fisherman found a bag with stones in the lake that also contained personal items from the woman including her engagement ring, but divers were never able to find the woman’s body.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Her boyfriend at the time is a suspect but has denied the allegations. Fuchs supposedly wanted to take their son and leave him.

A Bremen court has reopened the case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize