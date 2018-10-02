Listen Live Sports

Germany: 8th man arrested over alleged far-right plot

October 2, 2018 12:16 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested an eighth man on suspicion of forming a far-right terrorist organization that planned to attack foreigners and political enemies.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the 28-year-old German was arrested late Monday in the Chemnitz area of eastern Germany.

The man, who was identified only as Maximilian V. in line with German privacy rules, is alleged to have joined seven others in founding the group “Revolution Chemnitz .”

Prosecutors had already announced the arrest of six other men Monday and another last month.

Several of the suspects are alleged to have been involved in an attack on a group of migrants in the center of Chemnitz on Sept. 14.

Authorities intercepted communication between the men indicating that they were trying to obtain firearms.

