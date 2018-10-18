Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany extradites suspect in Bulgarian reporter’s slaying

October 18, 2018 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say the suspect arrested in the rape and slaying of a Bulgarian television journalist has been extradited to Bulgaria.

Bernd Kolkmeier, a spokesman for prosecutors who had jurisdiction in the case, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect was returned to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suspect was apprehended Oct. 9 near Hamburg on a European warrant.

Prosecutors said he told them he hadn’t meant to kill Viktoria Marinova. He denied raping and robbing her.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say the suspect confessed to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he got into an argument with a woman he didn’t know in a park. They say he told them he hit her in the face and threw her into bushes but “denied the intent to kill.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers