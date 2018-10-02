Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany police evict last treehouse in threatened forest

October 2, 2018 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have evicted environmental protesters from the last treehouse in a forest due to be cleared for coal mining.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that utility company RWE plans to dig a trench around Hambach Forest, near the western city of Aachen, to prevent protesters from entering again.

The company has said it will wait until a court ruling Oct. 14 before proceeding with cutting down the ancient woodland to expand its nearby lignite strip mine.

Environmentalists had built some 80 tree houses in the forest in an effort to prevent it from being cleared.

Advertisement

Last month, a 27-year-old man fell to his death from a rope bridge in the forest in what authorities said appeared to be an accident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1968: NASA launches first manned Apollo mission