The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Germany warns its visitors to Turkey over social media use

October 24, 2018 5:07 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is cautioning its citizens to be careful about their social media activity when visiting Turkey.

The dpa news agency reported Wednesday that Germany’s official travel advice has been revised to warn about the risk of criticizing Turkey’s government on social media.

The German foreign ministry says that “in individual cases it’s enough to share or ‘like’ another person’s comment” for people to get into trouble.

The travel advice notes that Germans should assume even their private comments could be subject to anonymous denunciation and trigger prosecutions in Turkey.

Numerous German citizens, including several who also have Turkish citizenship, have been arrested in Turkey in recent years on allegations of supporting terrorist groups.

