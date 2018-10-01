Listen Live Sports

Germany: window kept husband’s body for 1 ½ years

October 1, 2018 11:43 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern city of Hamburg say a widow kept her husband’s body hidden inside her home for one and a half years after he died because she couldn’t bear to part with him.

German news agency dpa reported Monday that police found the man’s body inside the couple’s apartment last month after being alerted by a building administrator who had become suspicious because he hadn’t seen the man for a long time.

Dpa reported that the 73-year-old woman left her husband, who died at age 74, wrapped in cloth and paper inside a locked room.

A spokeswoman for the Hamburg prosecutors’ office called the find “tragic.”

