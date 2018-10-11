Listen Live Sports

Greece: Strike closes Acropolis, main museums

October 11, 2018 4:29 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The ancient Acropolis in Athens and most of Greece’s archaeological sites and publicly-run museums are closed to the public because of a 24-hour strike called by a union of Culture Ministry employees.

Scores of tourists gathered Thursday outside the Acropolis, initially unaware of the strike.

The union has accused the government of failing to exempt the transfer of ownership of national heritage sites to a powerful privatization fund created during the country’s international bailouts.

The Culture Ministry says the concerns are unfounded.

