The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Greek theologians seek school book boycott

October 3, 2018 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An association of theologians in Greece is urging school teachers not to use new books in religious studies classes, arguing that too much emphasis is placed on other faiths in the predominantly Orthodox Christian country.

The association’s chairman, Iraklis Rerakis, on Wednesday said teachers had the right to act “according to their conscience” and ignore curriculum changes introduced in the current school year.

The Education Ministry has threatened to take disciplinary action against teachers who boycott the new book.

Greece’s left-wing government is at odds with several powerful religious organizations, which last year won legal action against an earlier revision of religious studies books. They successfully argued that they violated the constitution which says schools have a duty to develop the “national and religious consciousness” of students.

