Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Harry and Meghan’s baby would be 7th in line for UK throne

October 15, 2018 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A baby born to Prince Harry and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, would be seventh in line for the British throne when it is born next spring. Here is the current line of succession to the British throne upon of the death of 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth II:

___

1. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

2. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, eldest child of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

3. Prince George, oldest child of Prince William and Kate, the duchess of Cambridge.

4. Princess Charlotte, middle child of William and Kate

5. Prince Louis, youngest child of William and Kate

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, youngest child of Charles and Diana

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second son of the queen and Philip

8. Princess Beatrice, oldest child of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

9. Princess Eugenie, youngest child of Andrew and Ferguson

10. Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, youngest son of the queen and Philip

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing