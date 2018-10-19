Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hezbollah leader calls on Saudi Arabia to end war in Yemen

October 19, 2018 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has called on Saudi Arabia to make a “courageous” decision and end the fighting in Yemen, saying the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has tarnished the kingdom’s image to an unprecedented degree.

Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech in Beirut Friday that “the international cover” for the war in Yemen has begun to collapse.

“Saudi Arabia’s image worldwide is the worst in its history,” Nasrallah said, referring to the Khashoggi case.

Saudi Arabia backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government and has since March 2015 led a coalition battling the country’s Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Yemen’s stalemated three-year war has killed over 10,000 people and devastated the country’s infrastructure. The Saudi-led coalition faces widespread international criticism over airstrikes that kill civilians.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers