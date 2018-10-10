Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

India train cars derail, at least 5 people killed, 35 hurt

October 10, 2018 2:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say an express train has partially derailed in northern India, killing five passengers and injuring dozens more.

Police director general OP Singh said rescuers have responded to the scene where the train’s engine and five cars derailed about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. It occurred at a railway station in Rae Bareli, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

At least 35 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals.

Singh said buses were used to take the passengers to a safe place.

Advertisement

The derailment occurred when the rain was entering the station zone, but the cause wasn’t clear.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska