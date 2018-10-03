Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Iraq’s president to take office, independent tapped as PM

October 3, 2018 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s new president is set to take office after tapping an independent Shiite lawmaker for the post of prime minister.

Barham Salih, a longtime Kurdish politician, will assume power in a formal handover ceremony on Wednesday, a day after being elected and sworn in by parliament. Under an unofficial agreement dating back to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Iraq’s presidency — a largely ceremonial role — is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shiite and the parliament speaker is Sunni.

Salih has tasked Adel Abdul-Mahdi, a former vice president, with forming a government. He has 30 days to submit his cabinet to parliament for approval.

No single party won an outright majority in national elections in May. Two Shiite-led blocs claim to have majority support in the legislature.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor