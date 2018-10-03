Listen Live Sports

Italian gunman convicted of shooting at African immigrants

October 3, 2018 12:51 pm
 
MILAN (AP) — An Italian man with extreme right-wing views has been convicted in a shooting rampage targeting immigrants and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The 28-year-old Luca Traini was arrested by police in the main square of the central city of Macerata following the rampage that injured six immigrants and terrorized the city last February. The sentence included an aggravating circumstance of racial hatred.

Police said the suspect claimed to have been acting out of revenge after a Nigerian immigrant was arrested on suspicion of killing and dismembering an 18-year-old woman whose remains had been found days earlier.

Traini had been an unsuccessful candidate for the anti-migrant Northern League and had previously been associated with neo-fascist groups. The attack came amid the electoral campaign that saw a spike in anti-migrant rhetoric.

