The Associated Press
 
Kosovo holds second gay pride parade without incident

October 10, 2018 7:16 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of people in Kosovo have held a gay pride parade for the second straight year in the capital.

Wednesday’s parade went through central Pristina between two main squares followed by music. Participants held rainbow flags and banners like “In the Name of Love. Pride Parade.”

The gay community has asked for more freedom of expression and non-discrimination, calling on society to be more tolerant and accept diversity.

Senior Kosovo officials, diplomats and gay activists from the region joined the march, which was held without any incidents reported but under close police watch.

Kosovo’s parliament passed an anti-discrimination law in 2004, but there is still widespread anti-gay sentiment in the predominantly Muslim country of 1.8 million people.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

