Kremlin is working on plans to host Kim Jong Un in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it is working on plans to host North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Monday that Putin extended an invitation to Kim last month to visit Russia, and that Moscow is working on the details of where and when that meeting could happen.

Peskov’s comments follow a visit to North Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the country’s nuclear disarmament and setting up another meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

North Korea entered talks with the U.S. and South Korea earlier this year, saying it’s willing to negotiate away its advancing nuclear arsenal. Nuclear diplomacy later stalled because of suspicions over how sincere North Korea is about its disarmament pledge.

