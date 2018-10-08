Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Macedonian ex-minister jailed over ex-premier’s flashy car

October 8, 2018 10:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — A Macedonian criminal court has sentenced a former interior minister to six years in prison over the purchase of a luxury bulletproof car for the government.

Ex-minister Gordana Jankuloska was found guilty Monday of abuse of power after the court found she unlawfully influenced officials at her ministry to recommend the purchase in 2012. The 600,000-euro ($690,000) Mercedes was for the use of then-Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

Jankuloska, 42, denied wrongdoing. She will remain free pending appeal.

Gruevski, whose conservative party governed from 2006-2015, was sentenced to two years in prison this year in the same case. His has party accused the country’s left-led government of political bias.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The vehicle is now out of use.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize