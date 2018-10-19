Listen Live Sports

Macedonia’s vote on name change faces multiple delays

October 19, 2018 1:46 pm
 
SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — A final debate in Macedonia’s parliament to change the country’s name was repeatedly delayed Friday as the government struggled to secure the supermajority needed to change the constitution.

The debate was postponed for more than seven hours as Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s Social Democrat government sought support from the conservative opposition to achieve the two-thirds majority needed in the 120-seat house.

With strong backing from Western leaders, Zaev is leading a campaign to rename the country North Macedonia, resolving a longstanding dispute with neighbor Greece that will allow the country to join NATO.

Conservatives in Macedonia vehemently oppose the name change and boycotted a referendum last month on the issue.

Zaev’s government is likely to call an early general election if the name-change vote fails in parliament.

It was unclear whether debate would start later Friday or be delayed until next week.

